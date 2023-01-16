Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $9.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 63292.0 shares of the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around $0.06 or 5.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.70M. SNOA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.74, offering almost -279.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 46010.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 742.47K.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SNOA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

Instantly SNOA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.61% year-to-date, but still up 9.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) is -13.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 717.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNOA is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -620.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -620.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.40%.

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 13.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.39% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 5.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.99%. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.44% of the shares, which is about 75767.0 shares worth $0.22 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.19% or 36878.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 34014.0 shares worth $99320.0, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 30077.0 shares worth around $87824.0, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.