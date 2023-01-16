Sonendo Inc. (NYSE: SONX) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.42, and it changed around $0.32 or 15.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $104.50M. SONX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.45, offering almost -249.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.46% since then. We note from Sonendo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 268.01K.

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) trade information

Instantly SONX has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.49% year-to-date, but still up 20.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) is 13.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Sonendo Inc. (SONX) estimates and forecasts

Sonendo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.44 percent over the past six months and at a 82.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Sonendo Inc. to make $12.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.89 million and $9.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.70%.

SONX Dividends

Sonendo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.54% of Sonendo Inc. shares, and 56.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.00%. Sonendo Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.28% of the shares, which is about 3.27 million shares worth $5.62 million.

Essex Woodlands Management Inc., with 7.49% or 1.99 million shares worth $3.43 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $1.54 million, making up 3.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $0.54 million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.