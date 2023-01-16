Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.51, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.60M. LITM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.50, offering almost -318.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.84% since then. We note from Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 88890.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 319.23K.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) trade information

Instantly LITM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.21% year-to-date, but still up 11.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) is 8.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) estimates and forecasts

LITM Dividends

Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.19% of Snow Lake Resources Ltd. shares, and 9.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.67%. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Murchinson Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.73% of the shares, which is about 0.49 million shares worth $1.17 million.

Arosa Capital Management LP, with 2.24% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Forum Funds II-Acuitas U.S. Micro Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4113.0 shares worth $9871.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Forum Funds II-Acuitas U.S. Micro Cap Fund held roughly 2999.0 shares worth around $7197.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.