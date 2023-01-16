Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 56335.0 shares of the Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $360.90M. EM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.21, offering almost -63.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.56% since then. We note from Smart Share Global Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 71.42K.

Smart Share Global Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Smart Share Global Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) trade information

Instantly EM has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4600 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.41% year-to-date, but still down -3.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM) is 21.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 52770.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EM is forecast to be at a low of $12.53 and a high of $32.94. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2340.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -828.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Smart Share Global Limited (EM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $133.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.00%.

EM Dividends

Smart Share Global Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 13.

Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ:EM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.17% of Smart Share Global Limited shares, and 8.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.08%. Smart Share Global Limited stock is held by 14 institutions, with Carlyle Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.12% of the shares, which is about 4.81 million shares worth $6.49 million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with 1.99% or 4.5 million shares worth $6.08 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 0.73 million shares worth $0.98 million, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund held roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $0.46 million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.