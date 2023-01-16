SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 64858.0 shares of the SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.97, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $245.80M. SKYX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.00, offering almost -438.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.55% since then. We note from SKYX Platforms Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 150.68K.

SKYX Platforms Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SKYX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SKYX Platforms Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.29 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.86% year-to-date, but still down -4.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) is 49.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SKYX is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -405.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -405.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) estimates and forecasts

SKYX Dividends

SKYX Platforms Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.17% of SKYX Platforms Corp. shares, and 3.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.43%. SKYX Platforms Corp. stock is held by 20 institutions, with SlateStone Wealth, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.46% of the shares, which is about 0.31 million shares worth $0.62 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.22% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 23559.0 shares worth $47118.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.