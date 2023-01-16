Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 0.26 million shares of the Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.25M. SGLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.86, offering almost -3872.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from Singularity Future Technology Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 284.50K.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) trade information

Instantly SGLY has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5950 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.36% year-to-date, but still down -2.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) is -39.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SGLY is forecast to be at a low of $8.75 and a high of $8.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1650.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1650.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) estimates and forecasts

SGLY Dividends

Singularity Future Technology Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.68% of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. shares, and 1.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.29%. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.32% of the shares, which is about 69524.0 shares worth $0.21 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.16% or 35259.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Digital Revolution ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 23356.0 shares worth $70768.0, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 11251.0 shares worth around $34090.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.