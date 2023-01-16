Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SGHT) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.40, and it changed around $0.63 or 5.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $566.68M. SGHT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.25, offering almost -47.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.85% since then. We note from Sight Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 154.40K.

Sight Sciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SGHT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sight Sciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.46 for the current quarter.

Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) trade information

Instantly SGHT has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.86 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.56% year-to-date, but still down -7.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) is -7.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SGHT is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sight Sciences Inc. (SGHT) estimates and forecasts

Sight Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.33 percent over the past six months and at a 21.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -26.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Sight Sciences Inc. to make $19.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.25 million and $14.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.40%.

SGHT Dividends

Sight Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.14% of Sight Sciences Inc. shares, and 71.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.82%. Sight Sciences Inc. stock is held by 109 institutions, with D1 Capital Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.24% of the shares, which is about 5.85 million shares worth $52.61 million.

KCK Limited, with 9.99% or 4.78 million shares worth $42.94 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.94 million shares worth $8.49 million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $7.77 million, which represents about 1.81% of the total shares outstanding.