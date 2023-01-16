Shineco Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SISI) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 75843.0 shares of the Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) were traded, and its beta was 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.53, and it changed around $0.07 or 4.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.90M. SISI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.38, offering almost -316.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.75% since then. We note from Shineco Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 236.61K.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) trade information

Instantly SISI has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7300 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.71% year-to-date, but still down -11.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) is -21.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.74 day(s).

Shineco Inc. (SISI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.00%.

SISI Dividends

Shineco Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.81% of Shineco Inc. shares, and 0.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.25%. Shineco Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.79% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.2 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.11% or 18073.0 shares worth $27651.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 3572.0 shares worth $5465.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.