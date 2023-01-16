SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 54265.0 shares of the SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around $0.0 or -2.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.70M. SBET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.11, offering almost -455.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.21% since then. We note from SharpLink Gaming Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 100.30K.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) trade information

Instantly SBET has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4400 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.50% year-to-date, but still down -2.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) is 19.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51420.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.75 day(s).

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.20%.

SBET Dividends

SharpLink Gaming Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.22% of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. shares, and 2.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.81%. SharpLink Gaming Ltd. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.08% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $0.22 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.41% or 92744.0 shares worth $83015.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 20794.0 shares worth $18612.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares.