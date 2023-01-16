Shares Of EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) Could Show A Loss Of -191.67%

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.50M. EMKR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.83, offering almost -469.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.33% since then. We note from EMCORE Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 358.24K.

EMCORE Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EMKR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EMCORE Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) trade information

Instantly EMKR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2800 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.68% year-to-date, but still up 30.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) is -12.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EMKR is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -191.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) estimates and forecasts

EMCORE Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.03 percent over the past six months and at a -105.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -12.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect EMCORE Corporation to make $30.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -42.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.20%. EMCORE Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -191.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

EMKR Dividends

EMCORE Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 13.

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.35% of EMCORE Corporation shares, and 56.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.95%. EMCORE Corporation stock is held by 119 institutions, with Cannell Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.33% of the shares, which is about 3.13 million shares worth $9.6 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., with 7.41% or 2.78 million shares worth $8.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.37 million shares worth $4.2 million, making up 3.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $2.95 million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.