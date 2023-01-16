SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 67087.0 shares of the SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around $0.06 or 16.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.30M. SQL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.95, offering almost -364.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.24% since then. We note from SeqLL Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 64879.99999999999 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 76.40K.

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) trade information

Instantly SQL has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4388 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.48% year-to-date, but still up 6.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) is -15.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21840.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

SeqLL Inc. (SQL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -61.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $47k in revenue for the current quarter. 0 analysts expect SeqLL Inc. to make $31k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.30%.

SQL Dividends

SeqLL Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.71% of SeqLL Inc. shares, and 0.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.38%. SeqLL Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 12699.0 shares worth $5333.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.09% or 10820.0 shares worth $4544.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 12371.0 shares worth $5195.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port held roughly 842.0 shares worth around $353.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.