RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: RVLP): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 52773.0 shares of the RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $124.90M. RVLP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.99, offering almost -139.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.8% since then. We note from RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 56040.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 89.92K.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) trade information

Instantly RVLP has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.61% year-to-date, but still up 20.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) is -7.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.97 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) estimates and forecasts

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.34 percent over the past six months and at a 45.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 202.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect RVL Pharmaceuticals plc to make $13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.36 million and $2.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 333.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 354.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.50%.

RVLP Dividends

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 03.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.16% of RVL Pharmaceuticals plc shares, and 46.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.16%. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc stock is held by 48 institutions, with Athyrium Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.22% of the shares, which is about 8.15 million shares worth $11.08 million.

Rovida Advisors Inc., with 3.03% or 3.0 million shares worth $4.08 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Meridian Contrarian Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.62 million shares worth $2.21 million, making up 1.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.27 million, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.