RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) Shares Might Go Down -76.18% This Year

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) were traded, and its beta was 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.72, and it changed around $0.47 or 5.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $149.30M. RMBL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.81, offering almost -330.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.4% since then. We note from RumbleON Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 168.70K.

RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) trade information

Instantly RMBL has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.93 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.23% year-to-date, but still up 33.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) is 26.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.11 day(s).

RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) estimates and forecasts

RumbleON Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.68 percent over the past six months and at a 172.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 119.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -45.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 109.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $462.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect RumbleON Inc. to make $488.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $221.21 million and $440.91 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 108.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.80%. RumbleON Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 87.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

RMBL Dividends

RumbleON Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 20.

RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.78% of RumbleON Inc. shares, and 46.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.75%. RumbleON Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.67% of the shares, which is about 0.9 million shares worth $13.3 million.

Hood River Capital Management LLC, with 4.49% or 0.72 million shares worth $10.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 0.32 million shares worth $5.35 million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $4.66 million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.