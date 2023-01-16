Risk-Taking Investors May Find TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.59M. TCRR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.09, offering almost -217.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.43% since then. We note from TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 303.50K.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) trade information

Instantly TCRR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3300 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.15% year-to-date, but still up 7.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) is 29.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.33 day(s).

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) estimates and forecasts

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.49 percent over the past six months and at a -19.01% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.60%.

TCRR Dividends

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 20 and March 24.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.89% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 68.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.04%. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 122 institutions, with MPM Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.49% of the shares, which is about 4.05 million shares worth $11.75 million.

Tang Capital Management, LLC, with 9.43% or 3.64 million shares worth $10.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.87 million shares worth $2.52 million, making up 2.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $1.27 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.