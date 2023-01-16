Risk-Taking Investors May Find Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.83, and it changed around $0.04 or 4.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.44M. IFBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.40, offering almost -671.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.73% since then. We note from Infobird Co. Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 40.79K.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Instantly IFBD has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9489 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.52% year-to-date, but still down -12.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is -7.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 76920.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IFBD is forecast to be at a low of $12.47 and a high of $12.47. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1402.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1402.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) estimates and forecasts

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co. Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.75% of Infobird Co. Ltd shares, and 7.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.51%. Infobird Co. Ltd stock is held by 7 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 7022.0 shares worth $16642.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.03% or 8444.0 shares worth $20012.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2316.0 shares worth $5488.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.