Risk-Takers Will Like Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX).

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.47M. FRSX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.71, offering almost -194.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.31% since then. We note from Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 319.53K.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FRSX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Instantly FRSX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6200 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.76% year-to-date, but still up 11.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is 5.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.07 day(s).

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. to make $100k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

FRSX Dividends

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares, and 4.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.29%. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.66% of the shares, which is about 0.43 million shares worth $0.27 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.53% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.