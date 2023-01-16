Risk-Takers Will Like Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG).

In the last trading session, 74231.0 shares of the Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) were traded, and its beta was 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.76, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.10M. JG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.42, offering almost -86.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.05% since then. We note from Aurora Mobile Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 69390.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.15K.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Instantly JG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8150 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.68% year-to-date, but still up 1.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is -12.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.28 day(s).

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aurora Mobile Limited to make $12.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.10%.

JG Dividends

Aurora Mobile Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 06.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Aurora Mobile Limited shares, and 17.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.94%. Aurora Mobile Limited stock is held by 19 institutions, with Fosun International Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.67% of the shares, which is about 9.03 million shares worth $9.57 million.

FIL LTD, with 7.16% or 6.68 million shares worth $7.08 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 47465.0 shares worth $50312.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.