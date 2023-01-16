Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 0.17 million shares of the Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.77, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.20M. QNCX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.26, offering almost -1362.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.87% since then. We note from Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 247.64K.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 5.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended QNCX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quince Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) trade information

Instantly QNCX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7940 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.80% year-to-date, but still up 9.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) is 10.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QNCX is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1458.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1458.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 61.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.80% in the next quarter.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -14.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 18.30% per year for the next five years.

QNCX Dividends

Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.25% of Quince Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 32.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.14%. Quince Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 106 institutions, with EPIQ Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.07% of the shares, which is about 3.28 million shares worth $7.27 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.18% or 0.79 million shares worth $1.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Permanent Portfolio Fund-Permanent Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.52 million shares worth $1.16 million, making up 1.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Permanent Portfolio Fund-Permanent Portfolio held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.58 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.