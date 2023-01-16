Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 65189.0 shares of the Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around $0.09 or 6.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.80M. QH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.50, offering almost -505.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.85% since then. We note from Quhuo Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 63380.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 363.13K.

Quhuo Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quhuo Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) trade information

Instantly QH has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5900 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.83% year-to-date, but still up 6.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) is 12.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26580.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).

Quhuo Limited (QH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $162.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Quhuo Limited to make $150.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $134.74 million and $118.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.10%.

QH Dividends

Quhuo Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 28 and December 02.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.76% of Quhuo Limited shares, and 0.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.11%. Quhuo Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 2540.0 shares worth $10106.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.02% or 870.0 shares worth $3461.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 348.0 shares worth $1384.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.