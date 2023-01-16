Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.88, and it changed around $0.14 or 3.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $139.21M. PLSE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.64, offering almost -251.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.59% since then. We note from Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 88400.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 87.28K.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PLSE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pulse Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) trade information

Instantly PLSE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.93 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.07% year-to-date, but still up 37.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) is 52.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLSE is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Pulse Biosciences Inc. to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -77.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.40%.

PLSE Dividends

Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.86% of Pulse Biosciences Inc. shares, and 8.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.69%. Pulse Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Bank of America Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.07% of the shares, which is about 0.77 million shares worth $1.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.59% or 0.59 million shares worth $0.9 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.37 million shares worth $0.57 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.29 million, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.