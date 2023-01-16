Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.07, and it changed around $0.43 or 16.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.30M. IPDN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.69, offering almost 12.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.03% since then. We note from Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.06K.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

Instantly IPDN has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.08 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.31% year-to-date, but still up 43.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) is 205.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 80520.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.2 day(s).

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.80%.

IPDN Dividends

Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.16% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares, and 0.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.55%. Professional Diversity Network Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.47% of the shares, which is about 78328.0 shares worth $55612.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.21% or 35028.0 shares worth $24869.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 73847.0 shares worth $52431.0, making up 0.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 32999.0 shares worth around $23429.0, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.