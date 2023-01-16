Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 80016.0 shares of the Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.83, and it changed around $0.22 or 8.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.41M. PRST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.70, offering almost -278.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.11% since then. We note from Presto Automation Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 37580.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.59K.

Presto Automation Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PRST as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) trade information

Instantly PRST has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.97 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.58% year-to-date, but still up 26.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) is -9.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8870.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRST is forecast to be at a low of $4.25 and a high of $4.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -50.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) estimates and forecasts

PRST Dividends

Presto Automation Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.77% of Presto Automation Inc. shares, and 18.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.84%. Presto Automation Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with HRT Financial LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.19% of the shares, which is about 66024.0 shares worth $0.67 million.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, with 0.58% or 32040.0 shares worth $0.32 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 11540.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares.