Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ: PHVS) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.04, and it changed around $0.6 or 7.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $285.03M. PHVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.50, offering almost -204.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.42% since then. We note from Pharvaris N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Pharvaris N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PHVS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Pharvaris N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.64 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) trade information

Instantly PHVS has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.80 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.64% year-to-date, but still down -24.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) is 5.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10520.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PHVS is forecast to be at a low of $7.59 and a high of $22.76. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -151.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) estimates and forecasts

Pharvaris N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.37 percent over the past six months and at a -21.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -48.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -500.00% in the next quarter.

Pharvaris N.V. earnings are expected to increase by -65.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.59% per year for the next five years.

PHVS Dividends

Pharvaris N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.63% of Pharvaris N.V. shares, and 76.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.16%. Pharvaris N.V. stock is held by 22 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.00% of the shares, which is about 3.32 million shares worth $73.27 million.

Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC, with 9.79% or 3.25 million shares worth $71.76 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $15.27 million, making up 2.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $13.7 million, which represents about 1.87% of the total shares outstanding.