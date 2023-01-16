Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around $0.04 or 6.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.19M. KTTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.54, offering almost -120.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.86% since then. We note from Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 76500.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 70.19K.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KTTA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) trade information

Instantly KTTA has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7018 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.56% year-to-date, but still up 7.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) is -15.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,233.30%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. to make $100k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

KTTA Dividends

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.99% of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. shares, and 14.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.68%. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. stock is held by 12 institutions, with K2 Principal Fund, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.84% of the shares, which is about 0.49 million shares worth $0.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.29% or 78139.0 shares worth $78920.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 53683.0 shares worth $54219.0, making up 0.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 22585.0 shares worth around $22810.0, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.