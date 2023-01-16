Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.72M. OWLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.35, offering almost -791.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.0% since then. We note from Owlet Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 75420.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 106.48K.

Owlet Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended OWLT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Owlet Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) trade information

Instantly OWLT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6920 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) is -7.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OWLT is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) estimates and forecasts

Owlet Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.24 percent over the past six months and at a 13.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 69.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Owlet Inc. to make $19.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -42.90%.

Owlet Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -580.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 16.20% per year for the next five years.

OWLT Dividends

Owlet Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 10.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.04% of Owlet Inc. shares, and 41.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.57%. Owlet Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with Eclipse Ventures, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 24.91% of the shares, which is about 28.49 million shares worth $48.44 million.

Pelion, Inc., with 3.98% or 4.56 million shares worth $7.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.18 million shares worth $3.7 million, making up 1.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $1.57 million, which represents about 0.81% of the total shares outstanding.