Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 79046.0 shares of the Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.61, and it changed around $0.32 or 3.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.52M. SEED currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.25, offering almost -27.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.19% since then. We note from Origin Agritech Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 42550.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.65K.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) trade information

Instantly SEED has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.69 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.27% year-to-date, but still up 30.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) is -1.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 50800.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $140.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEED is forecast to be at a low of $140.00 and a high of $140.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1356.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1356.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Origin Agritech Limited (SEED) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.20%.

SEED Dividends

Origin Agritech Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 16.

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.31% of Origin Agritech Limited shares, and 7.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.91%. Origin Agritech Limited stock is held by 17 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.12% of the shares, which is about 0.25 million shares worth $1.86 million.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Co., with 1.18% or 70783.0 shares worth $0.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 9462.0 shares worth $71154.0, making up 0.16% of all outstanding shares.