Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 91117.0 shares of the Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.74, and it changed around $0.05 or 6.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.60M. OCG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.80, offering almost -683.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.19% since then. We note from Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 54.62K.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) trade information

Instantly OCG has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7700 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 47.00% year-to-date, but still up 21.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) is -15.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.11 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) estimates and forecasts

OCG Dividends

Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.85% of Oriental Culture Holding LTD shares, and 9.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.71%. Oriental Culture Holding LTD stock is held by 8 institutions, with Credit Agricole S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.99% of the shares, which is about 0.21 million shares worth $0.63 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.81% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.52 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 19230.0 shares worth $57882.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares.