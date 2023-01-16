Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 79755.0 shares of the Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.15, and it changed around $0.14 or 3.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $162.06M. OLMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.41, offering almost -78.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.81% since then. We note from Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 133.75K.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OLMA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.65 for the current quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

Instantly OLMA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.25 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 69.39% year-to-date, but still up 45.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) is 68.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OLMA is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -285.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -140.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) estimates and forecasts

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.70 percent over the past six months and at a -48.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.50% in the next quarter.

OLMA Dividends

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.82% of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 84.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.64%. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 108 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 18.81% of the shares, which is about 7.61 million shares worth $31.59 million.

Logos Global Management LP, with 9.25% or 3.74 million shares worth $15.54 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.01 million shares worth $4.18 million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund held roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $3.08 million, which represents about 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.