New Pacific Metals Corp. (AMEX: NEWP)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 95895.0 shares of the New Pacific Metals Corp. (AMEX:NEWP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.72, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $426.29M. NEWP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.35, offering almost -59.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.51% since then. We note from New Pacific Metals Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 121.66K.

New Pacific Metals Corp. (AMEX:NEWP) trade information

Instantly NEWP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.78 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.89% year-to-date, but still up 8.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Pacific Metals Corp. (AMEX:NEWP) is 8.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEWP is forecast to be at a low of $3.15 and a high of $4.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Pacific Metals Corp. (NEWP) estimates and forecasts

New Pacific Metals Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.67 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.50%.

NEWP Dividends

New Pacific Metals Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 06.

New Pacific Metals Corp. (AMEX:NEWP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.16% of New Pacific Metals Corp. shares, and 14.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.36%. New Pacific Metals Corp. stock is held by 74 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.00% of the shares, which is about 4.7 million shares worth $13.48 million.

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, with 2.94% or 4.61 million shares worth $13.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.19 million shares worth $8.89 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $5.08 million, which represents about 1.53% of the total shares outstanding.