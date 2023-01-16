NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 52084.0 shares of the NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) were traded, and its beta was 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.28, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.60M. NMTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.18, offering almost -148.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.16% since then. We note from NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 84250.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 283.88K.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NMTC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) trade information

Instantly NMTC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5162 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.67% year-to-date, but still down -12.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) is -42.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 74190.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NMTC is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $3.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -153.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -27.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,978.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation to make $300k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6,692.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.90%.

NMTC Dividends

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.88% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation shares, and 21.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.70%. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation stock is held by 12 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.40% of the shares, which is about 1.36 million shares worth $1.12 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.00% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $0.19 million, making up 1.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 34463.0 shares worth around $28290.0, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.