Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 52995.0 shares of the Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.49, and it changed around $0.08 or 5.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.31M. NBRV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.37, offering almost -864.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.12% since then. We note from Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 90.55K.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NBRV as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$4.02 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) trade information

Instantly NBRV has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6200 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.16% year-to-date, but still up 14.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) is -23.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -49.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NBRV is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 32.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) estimates and forecasts

Nabriva Therapeutics plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.52 percent over the past six months and at a 39.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -673.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc to make $12.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.5 million and $9.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.30%.

NBRV Dividends

Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 03.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares, and 13.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.21%. Nabriva Therapeutics plc stock is held by 30 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 53738.0 shares worth $0.24 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.05% or 31838.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 45060.0 shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.