Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) were traded, and its beta was 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around $0.05 or 5.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.47M. MOTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.00, offering almost -1174.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MOTS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Motus GI Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.26 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

Instantly MOTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1200 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.43% year-to-date, but still up 11.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) is -17.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MOTS is forecast to be at a low of $2.25 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -880.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -120.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) estimates and forecasts

Motus GI Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.18 percent over the past six months and at a 22.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 137.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $440k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc. to make $660k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $99k and $20k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 344.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3,200.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%.

MOTS Dividends

Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.51% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares, and 4.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.22%. Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.00% of the shares, which is about 90027.0 shares worth $91827.0.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.26% or 37707.0 shares worth $38461.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 37707.0 shares worth $38461.0, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 10808.0 shares worth around $11024.0, which represents about 0.36% of the total shares outstanding.