Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 62737.0 shares of the Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.93, and it changed around -$0.07 or -1.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.09M. MSGM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.90, offering almost -1093.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.85% since then. We note from Motorsport Games Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 126.51K.

Motorsport Games Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MSGM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Motorsport Games Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$3.73 for the current quarter.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) trade information

Instantly MSGM has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.70 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 41.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.30% year-to-date, but still down -3.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) is -16.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30070.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MSGM is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $9.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -141.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Motorsport Games Inc. to make $1.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.22 million and $3.32 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -49.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -55.40%.

MSGM Dividends

Motorsport Games Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 03.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.53% of Motorsport Games Inc. shares, and 2.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.38%. Motorsport Games Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with EMC Capital Management being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.83% of the shares, which is about 56433.0 shares worth $0.22 million.

AllianceBernstein, L.P., with 1.05% or 12217.0 shares worth $48012.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 6279.0 shares worth $24676.0, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1876.0 shares worth around $7372.0, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.