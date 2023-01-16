Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 80922.0 shares of the Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) were traded, and its beta was -0.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.22, and it changed around $0.06 or 2.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.50M. NERV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.27, offering almost -587.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.24% since then. We note from Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 301.34K.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended NERV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.32 for the current quarter.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information

Instantly NERV has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.99 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.62% year-to-date, but still up 32.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) is -28.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NERV is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -260.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) estimates and forecasts

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.21 percent over the past six months and at a -29.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.50%.

NERV Dividends

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.42% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares, and 51.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.82%. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 22.49% of the shares, which is about 1.2 million shares worth $3.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.21% or 0.49 million shares worth $1.63 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $1.74 million, making up 12.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $1.43 million, which represents about 10.00% of the total shares outstanding.