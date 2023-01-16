Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 74714.0 shares of the Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) were traded, and its beta was 2.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.50M. MTP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.00, offering almost -823.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.08% since then. We note from Midatech Pharma plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 65450.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 22.58K.

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) trade information

Instantly MTP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9600 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.01% year-to-date, but still down -27.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) is -44.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2040.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $850.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.92% from its current value.

Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $240k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Midatech Pharma plc to make $370k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019.

MTP Dividends

Midatech Pharma plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Midatech Pharma plc shares, and 4.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.66%. Midatech Pharma plc stock is held by 9 institutions, with Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.50% of the shares, which is about 59100.0 shares worth $0.16 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.02% or 40307.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1479.0 shares worth $3993.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.