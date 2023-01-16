MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 59530.0 shares of the MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.91, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.59M. MMMB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.09, offering almost -9.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.31% since then. We note from MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 62940.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 82.44K.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MMMB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB) trade information

Instantly MMMB has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9200 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.41% year-to-date, but still up 8.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB) is 28.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49030.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MMMB is forecast to be at a low of $2.75 and a high of $2.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) estimates and forecasts

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.41 percent over the past six months and at a 400.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 96.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. to make $24.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 78.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.70%.

MMMB Dividends

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 12 and December 16.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.60% of MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. shares, and 12.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.52%. MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Alta Fox Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.73% of the shares, which is about 1.69 million shares worth $2.36 million.

Bard Associates Inc., with 2.94% or 1.05 million shares worth $1.47 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.33 million shares worth $0.47 million, making up 0.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.29 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.