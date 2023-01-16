Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LVLU) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 61059.0 shares of the Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.80, and it changed around $0.09 or 3.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.01M. LVLU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.29, offering almost -660.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.86% since then. We note from Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 152.48K.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LVLU as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) trade information

Instantly LVLU has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.83 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.55% year-to-date, but still up 18.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) is -9.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LVLU is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -435.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -78.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) estimates and forecasts

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.68 percent over the past six months and at a -70.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -19.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 166.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $114.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. to make $101.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $105.41 million and $96.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.00%.

LVLU Dividends

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.83% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. shares, and 87.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.38%. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 19.26% of the shares, which is about 7.5 million shares worth $81.38 million.

Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC, with 9.63% or 3.75 million shares worth $40.69 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $4.34 million, making up 1.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Small Cap Fund held roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $2.2 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.