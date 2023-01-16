Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 54227.0 shares of the Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.30, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.40M. LUCD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.64, offering almost -256.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.54% since then. We note from Lucid Diagnostics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 63340.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 60.03K.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) trade information

Instantly LUCD has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.41% year-to-date, but still up 1.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) is -24.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.24 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) estimates and forecasts

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.57 percent over the past six months and at a 0.66% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 370.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $520k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Lucid Diagnostics Inc. to make $1.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $200k and $300k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 160.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 456.70%.

LUCD Dividends

Lucid Diagnostics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 77.41% of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. shares, and 6.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.24%. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Luminus Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.30% of the shares, which is about 0.87 million shares worth $1.97 million.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P., with 0.88% or 0.33 million shares worth $0.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.29 million shares worth $0.65 million, making up 0.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.42 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.