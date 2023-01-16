LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 0.25 million shares of the LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around $0.03 or 3.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.40M. LVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.43, offering almost -76.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.74% since then. We note from LiveOne Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 243.74K.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) trade information

Instantly LVO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8400 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.18% year-to-date, but still up 14.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) is 39.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.81 day(s).

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) estimates and forecasts

LiveOne Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.85 percent over the past six months and at a 89.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -33.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 78.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect LiveOne Inc. to make $38.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.90%.

LVO Dividends

LiveOne Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 13.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.45% of LiveOne Inc. shares, and 24.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.60%. LiveOne Inc. stock is held by 67 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.25% of the shares, which is about 6.95 million shares worth $5.95 million.

RHO Capital Partners Inc, with 4.42% or 3.72 million shares worth $3.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 6.72 million shares worth $7.8 million, making up 7.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $0.79 million, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.