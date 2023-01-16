Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC).

In the last trading session, 0.26 million shares of the United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were traded, and its beta was -0.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.51, and it changed around $0.23 or 17.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.40M. UIHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.38, offering almost -190.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.79% since then. We note from United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 197.15K.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended UIHC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. United Insurance Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.85 for the current quarter.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) trade information

Instantly UIHC has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5200 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.45% year-to-date, but still up 52.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) is 214.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UIHC is forecast to be at a low of $1.90 and a high of $1.90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -136.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2,550.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -24.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $118.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect United Insurance Holdings Corp. to make $112.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $153.27 million and $145.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -22.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.10%. United Insurance Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 40.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

UIHC Dividends

United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 15.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 15.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.20% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares, and 18.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.35%. United Insurance Holdings Corp. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Tieton Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.22% of the shares, which is about 1.83 million shares worth $2.85 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 2.59% or 1.12 million shares worth $1.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.44 million shares worth $0.68 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio held roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $0.38 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.