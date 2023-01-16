Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SASI).

In the last trading session, 96695.0 shares of the Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around $0.08 or 14.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.50M. SASI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.52, offering almost -320.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.67% since then. We note from Sigma Additive Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 39280.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.61K.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SASI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) trade information

Instantly SASI has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6201 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.91% year-to-date, but still up 25.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) is 11.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.92 day(s).

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (SASI) estimates and forecasts

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.81 percent over the past six months and at a -9.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -31.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $350k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. to make $510k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $700k and $349k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -50.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.90%.

SASI Dividends

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 27.

Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.72% of Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. shares, and 11.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.24%. Sigma Additive Solutions Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.65% of the shares, which is about 0.7 million shares worth $0.89 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.81% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.17 million, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 60149.0 shares worth around $76990.0, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.