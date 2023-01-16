Let’s Talk About How Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 91352.0 shares of the Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.87, and it changed around -$0.11 or -1.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $390.59M. VOR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.72, offering almost -65.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.72% since then. We note from Vor Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 189.29K.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) trade information

Instantly VOR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.55 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.73% year-to-date, but still down -8.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) is -21.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 22.15 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) estimates and forecasts

Vor Biopharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.13 percent over the past six months and at a -13.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter.

VOR Dividends

Vor Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.40% of Vor Biopharma Inc. shares, and 82.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.85%. Vor Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 79 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 29.22% of the shares, which is about 11.12 million shares worth $55.27 million.

5AM Venture Management, LLC, with 16.72% or 6.36 million shares worth $31.62 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $3.46 million, making up 1.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $2.43 million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.