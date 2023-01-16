Let’s Talk About How Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX: RMED) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 0.3 million shares of the Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED) were traded, and its beta was 0.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.83, and it changed around $0.08 or 2.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.08M. RMED currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.00, offering almost -1832.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.0% since then. We note from Ra Medical Systems Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED) trade information

Instantly RMED has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.21 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 46.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.97% year-to-date, but still down -43.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED) is -29.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RMED is forecast to be at a low of $55.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1336.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1336.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Ra Medical Systems Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.36 percent over the past six months and at a 86.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 86.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -54.50%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $700k and $5k respectively.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 27.

Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.79% of Ra Medical Systems Inc shares, and 1.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.54%. Ra Medical Systems Inc stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 6770.0 shares worth $0.11 million.

The former held 4744.0 shares worth $74504.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.