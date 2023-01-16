Let’s Get Started On The Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) were traded, and its beta was 0.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.74, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.40M. TANH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.40, offering almost -3491.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.58% since then. We note from Tantech Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 89.35K.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Instantly TANH has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.04 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.44% year-to-date, but still down -18.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is 7.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 97480.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.90%.

TANH Dividends

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 18.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.09% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares, and 19.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.24%. Tantech Holdings Ltd stock is held by 12 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.12% of the shares, which is about 1.5 million shares worth $0.44 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 4.07% or 1.19 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.