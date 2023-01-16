Let’s Get Started On The SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.55, and it changed around -$0.11 or -3.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.28B. SES currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.18, offering almost -186.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.34% since then. We note from SES AI Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 487.38K.

SES AI Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SES as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SES AI Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

Instantly SES has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.69 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.70% year-to-date, but still up 15.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) is -14.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SES is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -97.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -97.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SES AI Corporation (SES) estimates and forecasts

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.52% of SES AI Corporation shares, and 38.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.06%. SES AI Corporation stock is held by 83 institutions, with General Motors Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.86% of the shares, which is about 33.06 million shares worth $129.91 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with 10.35% or 31.52 million shares worth $123.85 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.84 million shares worth $13.85 million, making up 0.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $5.13 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.