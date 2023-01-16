Let’s Get Started On The Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.22 million shares of the Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.84, and it changed around $0.59 or 9.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $297.68M. ANNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.69, offering almost -27.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.88% since then. We note from Annexon Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 121.53K.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Instantly ANNX has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.94 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.30% year-to-date, but still up 43.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) is 26.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.98 day(s).

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Annexon Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.32 percent over the past six months and at a 21.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.20% in the next quarter.

Annexon Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 18.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 38.60% per year for the next five years.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.39% of Annexon Inc. shares, and 101.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.08%. Annexon Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with Satter Management Company, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.26% of the shares, which is about 4.41 million shares worth $30.16 million.

BVF Inc., with 7.94% or 3.78 million shares worth $25.86 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 3.63 million shares worth $24.81 million, making up 7.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $13.68 million, which represents about 4.20% of the total shares outstanding.