Let’s Discuss The Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 75389.0 shares of the Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.81, and it changed around $0.21 or 2.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $367.77M. GLUE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.67, offering almost -113.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.54% since then. We note from Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 155.91K.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GLUE as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.6 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) trade information

Instantly GLUE has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.13 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.63% year-to-date, but still down -1.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) is -13.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLUE is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $37.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -373.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) estimates and forecasts

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.80 percent over the past six months and at a 22.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -39.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter.

GLUE Dividends

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.89% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 97.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.65%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 16.49% of the shares, which is about 7.7 million shares worth $74.49 million.

FMR, LLC, with 13.30% or 6.21 million shares worth $60.08 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.69 million shares worth $16.34 million, making up 3.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $12.16 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.