Let’s Discuss The AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.23 million shares of the AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) were traded, and its beta was 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.78, and it changed around -$0.12 or -4.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.90M. APCX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.30, offering almost -18.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.61% since then. We note from AppTech Payments Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 335.89K.

AppTech Payments Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APCX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AppTech Payments Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) trade information

Instantly APCX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.30 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.30% year-to-date, but still up 18.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) is 197.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.79, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -55.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APCX is forecast to be at a low of $1.79 and a high of $1.79. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 35.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.30%.

APCX Dividends

AppTech Payments Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.78% of AppTech Payments Corp. shares, and 1.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.24%. AppTech Payments Corp. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Verition Fund Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.43% of the shares, which is about 70000.0 shares worth $0.19 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.22% or 35884.0 shares worth $99757.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 19975.0 shares worth $55530.0, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 10018.0 shares worth around $27850.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.