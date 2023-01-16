Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 57547.0 shares of the Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) were traded, and its beta was 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.65, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $197.72M. LRMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.05, offering almost -137.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.1% since then. We note from Larimar Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 69740.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 109.74K.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LRMR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.42 for the current quarter.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) trade information

Instantly LRMR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.77 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.59% year-to-date, but still up 10.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) is 17.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LRMR is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -244.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) estimates and forecasts

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 134.85 percent over the past six months and at a 27.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.00%.

LRMR Dividends

Larimar Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 27.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.76% of Larimar Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 65.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.79%. Larimar Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.47% of the shares, which is about 5.83 million shares worth $11.43 million.

CHI Advisors LLC, with 3.50% or 1.52 million shares worth $2.97 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.33 million shares worth $0.64 million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.34 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.