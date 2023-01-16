Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 87547.0 shares of the Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.47, and it changed around -$0.29 or -4.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $851.46M. LANV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.81, offering almost -317.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.4% since then. We note from Lanvin Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 215.74K.

Instantly LANV has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.45 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.02% year-to-date, but still down -10.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) is -44.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47540.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LANV is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $6.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 17.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.97% of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited shares, and 85.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.68%.